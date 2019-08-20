Popular Mount Maunganui festival Bay Dreams has sold out in record time.

The festival, on January 2 every year, has managed to sell 25,000 tickets in less than a week.

The event at BayPark boasted a wild line-up that came out last week with big names such as Halsey, Skepta and Tyler the Creator set to headline.

Organiser of the event Pato Alvarez said the event sold out "faster than ever before", with all 25,000 tickets being snapped up quickly.



He said in the past, it had taken at least three or four weeks.

The success came down to managing to get a top line-up and proving they could "handle it", he said.

They [the organisers] were hoping to secure more capacity to be able to release a further 5000 tickets, however, there were already 7000 people on waiting lists for tickets, he said.

He believed people would likely head down to the Nelson Bay Dreams if they missed out.

They were in talks of creating another huge festival that could benefit the region, but details were to come, he said.