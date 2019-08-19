A heavy rain watch is in force for Bay of Plenty and Rotorua tonight.

MetService said the active front moving on to the country from the Tasman Sea would brief a period of heavy rain to parts of the upper North Island, with the heaviest falls expected in Bay of Plenty.

The watch is in place for 9 hours from 1am to 10am Wednesday.



People are advised to keep up to date with the latest forecasts in case any updates are made, or additional areas are added.

Drizzle at times is forecast for the region today then rain tonight.

Tauranga and Whakatāne will reach a high of 13C with Rotorua getting to 10C.

Tomorrow will see morning rain, then fine spells and a chance of an afternoon shower for the region.