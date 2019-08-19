On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
Otago played in the Championship final last year and the match against Waikato was a Premiership crossover - theoretically they are ranked a whole tier higher than Bay of Plenty. They are far from weak opponents.
Score lines can be misleading. It's important to look at how a team is playing rather than just the end result but on the evidence so far, the Steamers seem to have all the pieces to the puzzle.
We already knew they had X-factor in the backline. Tackle breaking machine Chase Tiatia impressed for the Hurricanes in the Super Rugby Championship this year and Joe Webber has starred for the All Blacks Sevens in the past.
Steamers newbie Joe Ravouvou, who has also played for the All Blacks Sevens, announced himself to Steamers fans with a fantastic individual try from inside his own half against Waikato.
The big difference this season is the dominance of the forward pack. Cliches become cliches for a reason and it rings true that you have to win the battle up front before you can spin the ball wide.
The Steamers haven't just won the battle up front so far this season, they have battered, bruised and demolished their opposition. They had the Waikato forward pack back pedalling on multiple occasions, setting up attacking moves or winning scrum penalties to get out of trouble.
Last season also started well but they were crippled by injury, falling to a fifth-place finish in the Championship. This year, the squad has great depth - the off season recruitment process unearthed some genuine stars - and there are several New Zealand Under-20 players chomping at the bit to get some game time.
The Steamers face their greatest test yet with an away trip to defending Premiership champions Auckland on Saturday. If Bay of Plenty can snatch a win there, few will doubt their credentials as Championship favourites this year.