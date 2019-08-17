Rugby fans were treated to a feast of finals footy in Whakatāne on Saturday as the Bay of Plenty secondary school finals kicked off.

It was fitting that out of the five finals being played, three Whakatāne teams were involved in front of their home crowd.

One of those teams, Trident High School First XV, earned ultimate bragging rights when they beat John Paul College 30-20 to claim the Division One First XV title.

In the Girls' First XV final, Rotorua Girls' High School beat Te Wharekura o Mauao 44-20 to claim their second consecutive title. Their captain Kataraina Rauwhero was named player of the game.

Advertisement

The Trident High School first XV celebrate a win over John Paul College in the ‪Division One First XV Final. Photo / Shannon Gray

During the week leading up to the finals, Bay of Plenty Rugby Union secondary schools rugby manager Ian Parata said the honour of being called the Bay's top secondary school's rugby team would be on the line at Rugby Park.

"All the schools that took part in this year's competition have trained hard and sacrificed everything to try and make it to the finals. I congratulate each and every school for taking part.

"It's been a fantastic season and I congratulate the 10 teams that have made it to the finals. They deserve to be here."

Trident High School also came out on top in the Division Three First XV final, beating Bethlehem College 26-7. Whakatāne High School beat Tauhara College 20-19 in the Under-16 final and Te Puke High School beat Rotorua Boys' High School 62-15 in the Under-15 final.

The second round of finals will be played at Ōtūmoetai College on Saturday, August 24.

Baywide Finals Results

Division Three First XV Final:

Trident High School 26, Bethlehem College 7

‪U15 Championship Final:

Te Puke High School 62, Rotorua Boys' High School 15

Advertisement

‪Girls' First XV Final:

Rotorua Girls' High School 44, Te Wharekura o Mauao 20

‪U16 Final:

Whakatāne High School 20, Tauhara College 19

‪Division One First XV Final:

Trident High School 30, John Paul College 20