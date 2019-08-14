A man who was seriously injured in a crash yesterday afternoon is now in a stable condition.

A Bay of Plenty District Health Board spokeswoman said the 21-year-old Mount Maunganui man was in Tauranga Hospital's Intensive Care Unit in a stable condition.

The crash between a car and a motorbike happened on Farm St at 4.45pm.

The road was closed for a time as a result of the accident.

Farm St resident David Henderson did not see the accident but said the aftermath looked "pretty serious" and it was "awful to see".

He said there was "traffic chaos" with cars backed up in both directions.

He said Farm St was an "accident waiting to happen" and residents had been fighting for improved safety on the road for more than a year.

A Farm St resident who witnessed the crash said the bike had crashed into the back of a car.

She said the biker went "flying" and had received a serious leg injury.