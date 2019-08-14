A Tauranga welder will be taking his skills all the way to Russia to compete in the WorldSkills World Final next week.

Third-year mechanical engineering apprentice Matt Nielsen from Page Macrae Engineering will leave on Sunday to compete in the competition held in Kazan, Russia.

The finals will see more than 1600 competitors from around the world come together to compete in 56 different skill categories across a wide range of industries.

Nielsen will be representing New Zealand in the welding event, against 40 other competitors.

Competitors will first complete test plates and pipework before fabricating a steel pressure vessel, stainless steel and aluminium fabricated vessels.

Nielsen has already competed and succeeded in welding competitions in both USA and Australia, before qualifying for the world champs.

"I'm excited about the competition. Worldskills has been a massive experience which has already taken me to the USA and Australia," Nielsen said.

"It has provided me with the opportunity to see how my skills compare internationally."

When he arrives in Russia, Nielsen will also spend time at a local school and interact with the students who have been learning English, to promote trade skills.

WorldSkills New Zealand's Bruce McQueen will be accompanying Nielsen to Russia as a mentor.

He will be on the international judging panel made up of representatives from each of the countries competing in welding.

He said Nielsen had "trained hard on top of his usual workload" and has made progress since the regional competitions in the USA and Australia.

Nielsen leaves for Russia this weekend.