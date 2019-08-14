Danny Cancian has pulled out of the Tauranga City Council mayoralty race.

Cancian announced in a video on his Facebook page, "Danny Cancian for Elected Member", on Tuesday that he would be withdrawing from the race.

However, the former director of the failed Bella Vista developments has announced that he will still run for a place on the council.

"I am immediately pulling out of the mayoral race, however, the great news for all who are disappointed to see me stand aside is that I am still standing for council at large."

He said after consulting with his team and seeking legal advice, the best decision was to pull from the race.

"I have decided that the charges hanging over me and the time of an eight-week trial and millions of ratepayers' dollars, spent already, would encroach on my time serving as your mayor.

"In a democratic world, no one can dismiss my ability to achieve being successful as the mayor, because, if name recognition is what gets people over the line, then I would have been a shoo-in".

Cancian had originally announced his bid to run for mayor in May.