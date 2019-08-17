Experts say mental health has reached a crisis point in New Zealand. The issue is so serious the Government invested more than $1.9b in improving mental health services in the most recent budget. Bay of Plenty Times health reporter Jean Bell dives into the numbers to discover the most vulnerable demographic and asks why this might be the case.

The pressure to fill "an unfillable ideal" might be one reason why men in their 40s are the demographic with the highest number of suicides in Tauranga and the Western Bay, a mental health advocate says.

Ministry of Justice provisional figures

