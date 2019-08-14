Tauranga parents' washing piles will be like a nightmare today after 1600 kids got down and dirty at the city's first Junior Tough Guy and Gal Challenge.

Primary and intermediate-aged children from 50 Tauranga schools were left covered head to toe in mud and muck after taking on the course.

Obstacles in mud-filled water, slippery grass hills and high fences were just some of the challenges the children had to conquer before they could collect their medal at the end.

The course consisted of 1.5km track for the little ones and a 3km track for the pre-teens.

The mud did

