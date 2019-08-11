A tow truck was being called this morning for a vehicle with a trailer attached that crashed down a bank on State Highway 33 near Paengaroa.

A police media spokeswoman said police were called to the crash about 11.30am this morning.

The crash occurred near Maniatutu Rd and Allport Rd.

The spokeswoman said the crash may have occurred earlier than the time it was reported as the driver was nowhere to be found.

Advertisement

She said a tow truck had been called to retrieve the vehicle and trailer. The road may be blocked while retrieval took place.

Police were looking into the whereabouts of the driver.