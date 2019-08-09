National and international teams will be vying for a spot in the first-ever North Island

Godzone as the official website goes live today.

Interest in the ninth chapter of the world's largest expedition length adventure race is at an all-time high with teams from around the world preparing to gain entry into the nine-day event taking place in Rotorua in November 2020.

Event director Warren Bates said there was unprecedented interest from teams contacting him about racing in the event he dubbed the "Ultimate Edition" so he expected the entries would be snapped up when registration opens on September 1.

"What is pleasing to see is so many Australian teams are champing at the bit to get over

here to race.

"We are gaining a lot of interest from competitors competing in the A1 Australia series that has a Godzone entry up for grabs for the series winner."

The official Godzone Chapter 9 website launched today but the course details remain a secret until the racing gun goes off.

Bates said it was important competitors got time to contemplate the challenge ahead for 2020.

"None of the teams come to this event just on a whim.

"It takes a lot of planning, determination and resilience to make it to the start line and gaining a race entry is the first hurdle to jump."