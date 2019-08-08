A person was left in a serious condition yesterday following a workplace incident at the Seeka Oakside packhouse near Te Puke.

A police spokeswoman said officers received a report about a workplace incident at a Rangiuru Rd address about 2.10pm yesterday.

Seeka chief executive Michael Franks told the Bay of Plenty Times there was an investigation under way and WorkSafe was involved.

He said the worker had suffered a significant injury and the company was thankful that the person was expected to make a full recovery.

"We are offering support to his family and colleagues."

A WorkSafe spokeswoman said they were notified of an incident in Te Puke yesterday and were making initial inquiries to establish what next steps will be taken.

A St John spokeswoman said a person had been transported to Tauranga hospital in a serious condition.