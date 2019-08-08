A person remains in a serious condition in hospital after a tractor rolled near Te Puke yesterday.

A Bay of Plenty District Health Board spokeswoman said the person was in a serious but stable condition in Tauranga Hospital.

Police were called to the scene on Strang Rd near the Te Puke Highway about 3.25pm.

The spokeswoman said the scene was approximately 1km from the road.

Ambulance also attended.

Meanwhile, a person remains in a serious but stable condition in Tauranga Hospital after a crash involving two cars in Aongatete near Katikati yesterday.

Police were called to the scene on Lockington Rd near State Highway 2 at 3.15pm.

Another person was moderately injured in the crash.