MOUNT COLLEGE

Football:

The Mount Maunganui College Boys' 1st XI football team has enjoyed a win over Tauranga Boys' College with a 4-2 victory.

The Mount side hosted their match against Tauranga Boys' 3rd XI team and dominated the first half.

Michael McCormack scored two early goals for Mount Maunganui before Jordan York scored from 20 yards, followed by Colby Breenan to secure the school's fourth goal.

Meanwhile, the Mount Maunganui College 1st XI Girls' team are having a successful season.

They travelled to Whakatāne last Saturday, claiming a 7-0 victory against the hosts' 1st XI Girls.

Goal scorers were Aneesha Shallcross, scoring four goals, Caitlyn Harris, scoring two goals, and Kayleigh Belt scoring one goal.

Mount Maunganui College's 1st XI football goalie Stefan Heuberger in action. Photo / Supplied

Netball:

When Mount Maunganui College Premier Girls' netball team played Tauranga Girls' College Premier in a semifinal last week it was always going to be a tough battle.

Mount had defeated Tauranga by only one point the week before and the semifinal was no different winning 30-29 to secure a place in the finals today.

They will face Trident College in the season final at 7pm at Harbourside.

Our premier Girls 2 team also won their semifinal game convincingly with a score of 32-20 against Aquinas College and will also play their final on Friday, as will Mount College's Junior A and Junior C teams.

Basketball:

Mount Maunganui College has showed their basketball strength at the Bay of Plenty Junior Basketball Championships at the Trustpower Arena last week.

The school's Junior Girls and Junior Boys' top teams elected to play in the Premier Grade of this competition. Our Junior A Girls team came runner-up in the premier grade to Rotorua Girls' High School and our Junior A Boys came 3rd in their premier grade.

The Junior B Boys also placed third in the Junior Boys' A grade.

The Senior Boys and Girls teams play in the Bay of Plenty Championships next week.

Rugby:

The school's 1st XV Boys team is heading to the semifinals.

The squad has started the third term with an impressive 24-0 win against Te Puke High School and a 20-17 win against Tauranga Boys' Blue team. These wins mean they will get a semifinal home game next week.

- Supplied content