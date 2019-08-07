A Mount Maunganui resthome has been awarded the Best Aged Care Facility in the North Island for a third year in a row.

The Malyon House Resthome & Hospital took away the award for the Best Aged Care Facility in the medium to large category.

The award was given by Aged Advisor, a review website that compared resthomes nationwide.

Malyon House, on Heath St in Mount Maunganui, is owned and operated by Amy Munro and Brett Horgan.

The resthome has been in operation since Munro's parents started Munro Resthomes Limited in 1996.

The rest home provided hospital level care to the 56 residents and organised cooked Meals on Wheels to a further 40 people living in the Mount and Papamoa area.

"This award, year after year, belongs to our people as they are at the core of our service and provide a high standard of care to our residents and their families," Munro said.

"We are so proud of our team who go above and beyond, and we can't thank them enough for all that they do."