New Zealand Community Trust has dished out its latest round of grants, with more than 30 Bay of Plenty community organisations receiving their share of more than $700,000.

Thirty-one community organisations received $722,176.40 in the round.

The biggest grant went to Kawerau District Council which received $139,414 towards floor manager and artist retainer for Carving Sculpture Programme, a forest permit and security, and various costs associated with King of the Mountain and Kawerau Woodfest

Sport Bay of Plenty Charitable Trust received $118,060 towards audio-visual costs, and salaries of primary school director (recreational adviser), spaces and places leader, and sport manager.

Tuwharetoa Ki Kawerau Health Education and Social Services got $100,000 towards new building extension and construction of main office site.

The money came from a range of gaming venues around the Bay of Plenty.

Bike Whakatane Trust - $3000

Towards materials and spare parts

Blue Rovers Junior Football Club - $10,000

Towards football goals

East Coast Old Boys Volleyball Club - $3000

Towards playing uniforms, travel and accommodation

Geyser City Sports & Cultural Club - $33,614

Towards coaching for Winter Programme, hire of Performance Training Centre, salary of cricket administrator and upgrade of turf wicket at stadium indoor centre

Grief Support Services - $5000

Towards salaries of counsellors

Impact Gymsport Academy - $25,000

Towards salary of head coach

Kawerau Bowling Club - $10,309.40

Towards upgrade of security alarm system and CCTV

Kawerau District Council - $139,414

Towards floor manager/artist retainer for Carving Sculpture Programme, forest permit and security, and various costs associated with King of the Mountain and Kawerau Woodfest

Mataatua Rugby League Club - $5199

Towards a gazebo

Mokoia Intermediate School - $7086

Towards sports uniforms

Netball Rotorua Centre - $23,184.85

Towards portaloo hire, traffic management, Maori wardens and first aid cover for 2019 Kurangaituku Netball Tournament

Onepu Netball Club - $5902

Towards travel and accommodation for teams attending the Kurangaituku Netball Tournament

Otumoetai College - $10,000

Towards travel and accommodation for Winter Tournament Week

Otumoetai School - $5561.70

Towards various sports equipment

Poroporo Rugby & Sports Club - $7201.61

Towards first aid and training equipment, and playing uniforms

Rotorua Boys' High School - $10,000

Towards accommodation and activities for Hillary Outdoor Education Programme

Rotorua Intermediate - $25,247.50

Towards sports uniforms

Special Olympics Rotorua - $5000

Towards lane hire for ten-pin bowling

Sport Bay of Plenty Charitable Trust - $118,060

Towards audio-visual costs, and salaries of primary school director (recreational adviser), spaces and places leader, and sport manager

Tarawera High School - $8000

Towards accommodation and instruction for Hillary Outdoors Adventure Week

Tarnished Frocks and Divas Charitable Trust - $20,000

Towards hire, assembly and disassembly of grandstand

Tauranga City AFC - $40,000

Towards fee for director of football

Tauranga Hockey Association - $31,496.34

Towards balls, physio services, travel and accommodation

Tauranga Motorcycle Club - $20,000

Towards irrigation system for race track

Tauranga Musical Theatre - $10,000

Towards venue hire for the stage show Wicked

Tauriko Taekwondo - $2000

Towards electronic chestguards

Te Kura Kaupapa Maori O Te Koutu - $15,000

Towards dining room equipment for kitchen and technology fitout

Trident High School - $8900

Towards travel and accommodation

Tuwharetoa Ki Kawerau Health Education & Social Services - $100,000

Towards new building extension and construction of main office site

Waterpolo Rotorua Club - $10,000

Towards salary of head coach

Youth Search and Rescue Tauranga Trust - $5000