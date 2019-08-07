New Zealand Community Trust has dished out its latest round of grants, with more than 30 Bay of Plenty community organisations receiving their share of more than $700,000.
Thirty-one community organisations received $722,176.40 in the round.
The money came from a range of gaming venues around the Bay of Plenty.
Bike Whakatane Trust - $3000
Towards materials and spare parts
Blue Rovers Junior Football Club - $10,000
Towards football goals
East Coast Old Boys Volleyball Club - $3000
Towards playing uniforms, travel and accommodation
Geyser City Sports & Cultural Club - $33,614
Towards coaching for Winter Programme, hire of Performance Training Centre, salary of cricket administrator and upgrade of turf wicket at stadium indoor centre
Grief Support Services - $5000
Towards salaries of counsellors
Impact Gymsport Academy - $25,000
Towards salary of head coach
Kawerau Bowling Club - $10,309.40
Towards upgrade of security alarm system and CCTV
Kawerau District Council - $139,414
Towards floor manager/artist retainer for Carving Sculpture Programme, forest permit and security, and various costs associated with King of the Mountain and Kawerau Woodfest
Mataatua Rugby League Club - $5199
Towards a gazebo
Mokoia Intermediate School - $7086
Towards sports uniforms
Netball Rotorua Centre - $23,184.85
Towards portaloo hire, traffic management, Maori wardens and first aid cover for 2019 Kurangaituku Netball Tournament
Onepu Netball Club - $5902
Towards travel and accommodation for teams attending the Kurangaituku Netball Tournament
Otumoetai College - $10,000
Towards travel and accommodation for Winter Tournament Week
Otumoetai School - $5561.70
Towards various sports equipment
Poroporo Rugby & Sports Club - $7201.61
Towards first aid and training equipment, and playing uniforms
Rotorua Boys' High School - $10,000
Towards accommodation and activities for Hillary Outdoor Education Programme
Rotorua Intermediate - $25,247.50
Towards sports uniforms
Special Olympics Rotorua - $5000
Towards lane hire for ten-pin bowling
Sport Bay of Plenty Charitable Trust - $118,060
Towards audio-visual costs, and salaries of primary school director (recreational adviser), spaces and places leader, and sport manager
Tarawera High School - $8000
Towards accommodation and instruction for Hillary Outdoors Adventure Week
Tarnished Frocks and Divas Charitable Trust - $20,000
Towards hire, assembly and disassembly of grandstand
Tauranga City AFC - $40,000
Towards fee for director of football
Tauranga Hockey Association - $31,496.34
Towards balls, physio services, travel and accommodation
Tauranga Motorcycle Club - $20,000
Towards irrigation system for race track
Tauranga Musical Theatre - $10,000
Towards venue hire for the stage show Wicked
Tauriko Taekwondo - $2000
Towards electronic chestguards
Te Kura Kaupapa Maori O Te Koutu - $15,000
Towards dining room equipment for kitchen and technology fitout
Trident High School - $8900
Towards travel and accommodation
Tuwharetoa Ki Kawerau Health Education & Social Services - $100,000
Towards new building extension and construction of main office site
Waterpolo Rotorua Club - $10,000
Towards salary of head coach
Youth Search and Rescue Tauranga Trust - $5000