A worker has fallen through a roof in Tauranga this morning.

The incident reportedly happened at a building on Spring St in the CBD, down the road from The Vault building at 53 Spring St.

A reporter at the scene said she saw an ambulance and people in hi-vis clothing.

A Worksafe spokeswoman said Worksafe was notified of an incident in Tauranga today in which a worker fell through a roof.