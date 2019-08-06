Police are continuing to appeal for information on the disappearance of Whakatāne man Joseph Webb, who went missing in July.

A police media spokeswoman said there were no updates on the search and police continue to appeal for sightings of Joseph or any information which could assist with police inquiries.

Anyone who can help is asked to call Whakatāne Police Station on 07 308 5255 or 105.

Webb was last seen walking around the Whakatāne coastline at Kohi Point between 2pm and 3pm on July 23.

Webb's mother Tina Newton previously told the Rotorua Daily Post she just wanted her "lovely, caring and kind" son back home.