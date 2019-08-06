The search for a 28-year-old Rotorua man has entered its 18th day.

Andrew Gunn was last seen on July 21 on State Highway 38 wearing a dark jacket and pants.

A police media spokeswoman said this morning police are continuing the search in Kaingaroa Forest today.

Gunn's family has posted a missing person's flyer on social media in an attempt to find him.

Police urge anyone who has information that may help locate Gunn to call 105 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

The police file reference number is 190725/2503.