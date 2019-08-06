Emergency services in the Bay of Plenty have had a busy morning responding to range of incidents.

One person has serious injuries after a car crashed on State Highway 5 near Tapapa.

A police media spokeswoman said police were called at 7.19am to the crash on State Highway 5 near Tapapa Rd.

A St John spokeswoman said they were called to the scene about 7.26am and transported one person in a serious condition to Rotorua Hospital.

Edgecumbe crash

Police are at a crash involving two cars near Edgecumbe in the Bay of Plenty.

A police spokeswoman said they were called to the scene on Awakeri Rd between Putiki Rd and Western Drain Rd about 8.13am.

Two people have minor injuries and there were no reported blockages, she said.

Ambulance has been notified.

Te Puke crash

No one was injured after a two-car crash near Te Puke.

A police media spokeswoman said police were called at 8.40 am this morning to the crash on Te Puke Highway near No. 1 Rd.

She said police arrived at 8.55am and the cars were being moved off the road.

She said no injuries had been reported and ambulance were not required to attend.

Breakdown on Harbour Bridge

A car has broken down on Tauranga Harbour Bridge this morning.

A police media spokeswoman said police were called to the breakdown at 8.25am.

The breakdown occurred on Te Awanui Drive between the Mirrielees Rd on-ramp and Hewletts Rd.

The media spokeswoman said police did not have any information on the breakdown's impact on traffic or which lane it occurred.

Concerns for elderly man

An elderly man has been seen walking on State Highway 2 this morning, prompting concerns for his safety.

A police media spokeswoman said police had received multiple calls from people who were concerned for the man's safety.

Police were called about 7am to reports of an elderly man walking down the expressway near the Sandhurst Drive on-ramp.