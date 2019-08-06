Tauranga City councillor Leanne Brown says she will not seek re-election this year.

Brown's announcement came after a more than nine-hour long meeting yesterday of the committee she chairs, projects, operations and services.

Her performance in the chair that day was praised by several of her colleagues.

Brown made the announcement on her Facebook page this morning.

Brown was elected to represent the Mount Maunganui/Papamoa ward in a byelection in 2015.

Before that she was manager of the Bethlehem Town Centre.

Councillors Catherine Stewart and Max Mason have already announced they will step down at the end of this term.

Stewart and Brown are the only women serving on the council.