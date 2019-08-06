Police have responded to reports of a man allegedly punching a woman in lower Kaimāī Range today.

A police media spokeswoman said police were called at 1.20pm to a report by a witness of a man allegedly punching a woman while the pair were sitting in a stationary car between Poripori Rd and Thorn Rd.

The media spokeswoman did not have any information on injuries.

She believed the police were trying to find the car as it had driven off from the initial location.

Advertisement

A St John's ambulance media spokeswoman said an ambulance was on scene but there was no indication on injuries at this point.