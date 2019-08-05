Rubbish, a mattress and some pallets were lit on fire under the Hairini Bridge this morning.

A police media spokeswoman said the fire was producing "a lot of black smoke and flames".

She said the police were not required to attend.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said the fire service arrived at the scene at 11.27am.

He said it appeared someone had been living under the bridge, with a mattress, rubbish and some pallets lit on fire.

He said no one was hurt or seen near the fire.