They've started their seven-date "Come Home" Tour with two sold-out shows and now it's time for the Bay of Plenty to throw their support behind Sons of Zion.

The Kiwi reggae band are no strangers to the Kiwi summer music scene, sharing their good vibes and feel good music to thousands.

And this month, they're bringing those same vibes to warm up our winter.

Sons of Zion started their seven-date "Come Home" Tour, which celebrates the release of the band's latest hit single of the same name that debuted at #6 on the NZ singles chart, last weekend with two sold out shows in New Plymouth and Christchurch. Not a bad start for band members Rio, Sam, Joel, Matt, Ross, and Caleb, right?!

On Friday, August 3, their third stop on the tour will be back in the Bay, performing at Mount Maunganui's Totara Street and with some strong Bay links to the band, let's hope the city gets behind them. After Mount Maunganui, Sons of Zion will head to The Powerstation in Auckland on Saturday, The Factory in Hamilton on August 16, San Fran in Wellington on August 29 and Coronet Peak in Queenstown on August 31.





"Come Home" follows the band's successful top 40 smash Drift Away which is now certified platinum in New Zealand and was the #1 most played song on New Zealand radio for 11 weeks running, achieving the #1 NZTop20 NZ Single, over 10 million streams and almost 1 million video views.

And in case you haven't heard, a Maori version of the song will be released next month as part of Māori Language Week / Te Wiki o Te Reo Māori 2019 celebrations between September 9-15.

Their track Pōtere Ana / Drift Away is part of an album called Waiata / Anthems, with Kiwi singers releasing some of their biggest tracks in te reo Māori such as Six60 - Kia Mau Ki Tō Ūkaipō / Don't Forget Your Roots; Stan Walker - Tēnā Rā Koe / Thank You; Drax Project - I Moeroa / Woke Up Late and more.

Meanwhile, tickets for Songs of Zion's Mount Maunganui gig are available at patoentertainment.co.nz.

The Sons of Zion "Come Home" tour 2019:

August 2: New Plymouth (sold out).

August 3: Christchurch (sold out).

August 9: Totara Street, Mount Maunganui.

August 10: The Powerstation, Auckland.

August 16: The Factory, Hamilton.

August 29: San Fran, Wellington.

August 31: Coronet Peak, Queenstown.