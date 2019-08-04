A family that rides together stays together, or at least that is what the motocross-mad Dean family believe.

And perhaps it's also what has kept Margaret Dean, the matriarch of the Dean clan, fit and well to celebrate her 100th birthday today, as she has been riding along dirt tracks for close to 80 years.

And while she isn't as mobile as she used to be, her walker comes in handy when she is in the mood for doing some doughnuts across the room.

Could the secret to a long life be six cups of tea a day? Because it has certainly worked for Margaret Dean. Photo / Andrew Warner
Could the secret to a long life be six cups of tea a day? Because it has certainly worked for Margaret Dean. Photo / Andrew Warner

Close to 140 people, including her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren joined her centenary celebrations at the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles: