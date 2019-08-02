The first two candidates have put their names forward to run for a seat on the Bay of Plenty District Health Board in the upcoming local elections.

Chris King-Hazel and Sharon Kletchko have been officially nominated.

Meanwhile, there has been a rush on nominations for various Western Bay of Plenty District Council groups - particularly those based in Katikati.

John Clements and Christina Humphries have each put their names forward for both the Katikati-Waihi Beach ward seat on the council and the Katikati Community Board.



George Van Dyke has been nominated to run for the Katikati Community Board and Laura Rae is running for the Maketu Community Board.

None of the above are incumbents.

There have been no new nominations this week for the Tauranga City Council, and no one has put their name forward for the Bay of Plenty Regional Council.

The nomination period opened on July 19 and will close on August 16 ahead of the start of voting from September 20 and polling day on October 12.