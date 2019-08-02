Constable Oriwia Taylor comes from humble beginnings, raised in Waikaremoana in the heart of the remote Te Urewera.

Taylor joined 78 talented New Zealanders who proudly lined up at their police graduation ceremony at the Royal New Zealand Police College yesterday.

Taylor said she was proud of her Tūhoe heritage, and having been posted to the Eastern District, wants to make a difference in her community.

"I've joined the police because I love my community. We have a drug, gang and alcohol problem, and I just want to be able to show rangatahi there are alternatives out there."

Taylor spent a small portion of her life in Australia, working "on the roads and in bars" but considers herself a country girl that loves her marae and hunting.

She loves sports, having competed nationally and internationally in waka ama, coached netball, worked as a cook, and before joining the police, worked for her iwi at the Waikaremoana Tribal Authority.

She has completed concurrent degrees in Business Management and Recreation and Sports.



She gives back to her community by volunteering for the local fire service and local search and rescue team, and by coaching "Bush Fit" classes that help the local kids and adults learn about staying active and healthy eating.

Commissioner Mike Bush, Police Minister Stuart Nash and wing patron Venkat Raman were present at the graduation ceremony yesterday.

Nash said the newly-graduated constables would help tackle gang-related crime and reduce harm from drugs like methamphetamine.

"They are also increasingly supporting vulnerable communities. Last year police responded to 33,000 mental health callouts, an 11 per cent increase.

"Wing 328 continues the strong commitment to increased diversity in our police," Nash said.

"Just over 30 per cent are women, 13 per cent Maori, ten per cent Pasifika, and six per cent identify as Asian. The youngest is 19 and the eldest is 50 years old.

"Between them they speak eight languages other than English. Their sporting and cultural achievements include a professional rugby player, an Olympic swimmer, and a waka ama champion."