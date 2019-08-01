The first gun collection event in the Western Bay of Plenty is under way in Te Puke.

The event, at Te Puke Sports and Recreation Club in Atuaroa Ave, is part of the Government's amnesty and buyback scheme under the Arms (Prohibited Firearms, Parts and Magazines) Amendment Act 2019.

Police staff were on hand to check people and guns as they entered the building, with a steady stream of people arriving during the first part of the morning.

The Te Puke collection event runs until 1pm today and will continue between 9am and 1pm tomorrow and Sunday.

Advertisement

There will be collection events in Tauranga at Baypark's stadium lounge between August 30 and September 1 and again between September 27-29.