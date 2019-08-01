A fleeing stolen car managed to avoid police in a midnight police pursuit in Waihī last night.

Police spotted a stolen car driving through Katikati just after 11pm.

The car was followed for 20km to Waihī where police signalled the car to stop just before midnight.

When it failed to stop, it was briefly pursued but a police media spokeswoman said the pursuit was abandoned after a few minutes when they lost sight of the fleeing car.

Inquiries were ongoing to locate the car and the driver.