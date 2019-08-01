The Bethlehem Four Square was robbed last night and police are seeking information about a grey vehicle.

Police were called to the Four Square on State Highway 2 about 8.30pm to reports of a robbery.

Police are calling for information about a grey vehicle in the area at the time of the robbery. No further description of the vehicle was provided.

Inquires are ongoing to find the person or people involved.

A police media spokesman said no weapons were used.

Anyone with information can contact police by either using the 105 non-emergency number or calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 line.