The biggest Dry July campaign in its history has come to a close with Tauranga's temporary teetotallers playing a massive part in ticking over the $1 million milestone for cancer.

A total of 8600 Kiwis signed up and swore off alcohol for the month of July funding crucial Look Good Feel Better programmes nationwide in the process.

Tauranga rated highly in terms of regions who raised the most money throughout the campaign – totalling $18,180 from 207 participants.

Since 2012, Dry July has solidified itself as a part of Kiwi culture, with more and more people each year marking July in their diaries to put down the beer and wine for a good cause.

The 2019 figure now takes Dry July fundraising to more than $4.8m since it began, supporting more than 10 organisations across New Zealand.

Look Good Feel Better NZ general manager Clare O'Higgins said they were so incredibly grateful to each and every New Zealander who signed up to go dry this July.

"These funds will allow us to continue extending the programme throughout New Zealand communities, so any person with any cancer can take part at any stage of their treatment.

"With over 300 classes planned over the next 12 months, Dry July is helping LGFBNZ to sustainably grow classes throughout New Zealand, and extend the reach of the programme."

This year's highest fundraiser, Matthew Lee, who raised more than $8500, said we all know someone affected by cancer, either directly or indirectly.

"So giving up alcohol for a month is a small sacrifice to make to make a difference. I'm grateful to all those who have donated and proud to have helped make this the biggest Dry July ever."

Dry July chief executive Brett Macdonald said they were thrilled with the support they had received this year.

"To hit such an incredible milestone means we can fund even more Look Good Feel Better programmes to help people with cancer to look and feel more like their normal selves.

"We wouldn't be able to do what we do without the ongoing dedication and fundraising of everyone who takes part in Dry July and donates."

Donations for the 2019 campaign close at the end of August. It's not too late to donate to this year's campaign, visit the Dry July website for more information – www.dryjuly.co.nz