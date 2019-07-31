More than 700 houses have been left without power this morning after a truck crashed into a power pole in Greerton.

A police spokeswoman said officers got called to the crash on Maleme St just after 8am.

The truck was turning into a business when it struck the pole, she said.

She said there were no injuries, however lines were down on the road.

The power pole was still standing and power crews were on the way to sort it out.

Electricity provider PowerCo reported on their website that 710 properties in the Greerton area were without power and it was likely to be restored by midday.

It said a site investigation was underway.