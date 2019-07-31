One Bay Lotto player will be walking with a grin today after winning more than $20,000 in last night's draw.

The player joins six other players around the country who took away $21,803 with Lotto Second Division.

The Bay player bought their ticket from the online Lotto outlet MyLotto.

One lucky Auckland winner also won Powerball Second Division, taking their total winnings to $30,525.

The other winning Second Division tickets were sold in Dargaville, Auckland, Wellington and Canterbury.

Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above areas should write their name on the back of the ticket and check it immediately.