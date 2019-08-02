MOUNT MAUNGANUI COLLEGE

Squash

Emma Merson has returned from the 17th Penang Malaysian Junior Squash Open Championships with two wins and two losses.

She played four games during the competition, held during the school holidays, and enjoyed the experience of competing at the international tournament.

Hockey Reps

The Tauranga Under 15 Girls Hockey reps were announced last week with Mount Maunganui College students Anna Brock, Jessica Carey and Devon Smith named in the U15 Premier Team.

Rebecca Monks, Mia Robinson and Neva Roy were selected in the U15 seven-a-side team.



In the Hockey u15 Boys Tauranga Hockey reps, Mount Maunganui College student Levi Muller was selected for the Premier U15 Boys. Cory Bond and Daniel Boase were selected into the U15 Boys' development side and Jackson Meyer was chosen for the U15 seven-a-side team.



Football

The Mount Maunganui College 1st XI Girls are showing their dominance.

The team recently played Ōtūmoetai College's 2nd XI Girls, with the Mount leading at half time 2-1. Ōtūmoetai strengthened their team for the second half but Mount were stronger, taking victory 4-1.

The Mount Maunganui College 1st XI played a strong game against Tauranga Boys' College last week. Mount, although dominating the game, failed to score in the first half. However as the pressure began to mount on the Boys' College goal, Mount student Colby Brennan scored a double.

To add to this success, Clay Morton scored the goal of the season by achieving a spectacular volley a couple of metres from the goal line and at a very difficult angle. Despite a tough battle, Mount Maunganui College reigned champs 3-0.



Indoor bowls

After representing Mount Maunganui college at the North Island Secondary Schools Indoor Bowls Championships, seven indoor bowlers will become the school's first students to compete at the national champs.

The school's indoor bowlers - Sarah Burke, Beth Simpson, Matthew Adlam, Michael Burke, Kaden Adlington, Ben Davies and Skyla Wilson - competed at the North Island competition on July 27 and 28. In the pairs division, both Sarah and Beth, and Kaden and Ben made it through to the Championship Round. Sarah and Beth placed fourth and Matthew and Michael came third in the pairs Consolation Plate.

In the singles competition, Matthew made it through to the championship round but was knocked out by the eventual winner. Beth, Sarah and Michael played in the singles Consolation Plate. Beth won three of her four games, just missing out on placing.

The students who competed in the competition are now looking forward to attending the New Zealand Indoor Bowls Secondary School Championships in Titahi Bay, Wellington, later this year. It is the first time Mount Maunganui College has been represented at this tournament.