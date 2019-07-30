The search for missing Whakatāne man Joseph Webb continues more than a week since his disappearance.

Webb was last seen on July 23 at Kohi Point between 2pm and 3pm.

A police media spokesman said police and Webb's family continued to seek the public's help for any information or sightings of him.

For the past week, search teams including trained search dogs, surf club and Coastguard volunteers, helicopters and drones have been scouring the wider Kohi Point area.

Webb's mother Tina Newton told the Rotorua Daily Post that the last few days had been exhausting, but the family remained positive they would find him.

"We're a pretty tight-knit family and we've definitely had our up and down moments since Joseph went missing," Newton said.

"But we lean on each other and bounce off each other every day."

Any information can be provided to the Whakatane Police on 07 308 5255 or 105.