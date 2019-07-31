On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
Bay of Plenty baker Pat Lam has been crowned New Zealand's pie king - for the seventh time. Lam was named winner of the Bakels New Zealand Supreme Pie Award on Tuesday night at a glitzy gala dinner in Auckland, where his mince and cheese creation was named the nation's best. The win cements Lam's place as Bakels' most awarded baker. But what is the secret to his success? Bay of Plenty Times reporter Kiri Gillespie finds out.
Want to know the trick to making the country's best pie? Add the cheese to the middle of your mince pie filling.
Bay of Plenty baker Pat Lam said he believed this new method, thought up to help prevent disqualification by cheese leakage, helped seal his success as New Zealand's pie king this week.
Lam was announced the winner of this year's Bakels New Zealand Supreme Pie Award on Tuesday night for his mince and cheese creation. Twelve hours later at his Bethlehem store Patrick's Pies, punters were double-parked outside and lining up around the inner perimeter of the store waiting to try the pie for themselves.
Lam told the Bay of Plenty Times he had only had a couple of hours' sleep after the win but was amazed and humbled with the accolade.
"We first won supreme with mince and cheese in 2003 [and again in 2004]. It's taken 15 years to come back and win another one."
Lam said the recipe was much the same from all those years ago but there was a new trick he tried this year.
"Normally with mince and cheese, you put the cheese on top (of the filling). But when you enter a competition and the cheese leaks out, you are disqualified. We decided to change it a little bit and put cheese in the middle."
Lam and his team worked for 24 hours straight ahead of the competition to ensure perfection.
"It's very hard to make a perfect pie. You can make a pie easily but to make a perfect pie ... we have to take time and prepare.