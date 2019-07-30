Organisers of the upcoming Anchor Aims Games in Tauranga have launched a new mobile app to help athletes be better connected during the week-long tournament.

All of the draws, information and results will be available through the app throughout the intermediate-aged championships from September 8 to 14.

The app will also tell users how to get around the different venues throughout the tournament, give the latest bus timetables and allow viewers to access live-streaming of the games, and feature news and alerts.

Trustpower has also been confirmed as the official internet partner of the tournament and will provide free streaming services and public Wi-Fi to a number of locations throughout the week.

Advertisement

The app, developed by Auckland company The Sports Agency, has already been downloaded 1438 times less than a week after launching.

Tournament director Vicki Semple believed Trustpower's involvement in the event, which features more than 11,500 athletes competing across 23 sporting codes, will be a digital game changer.

"Last year, we had more than eight million hits on our tournament website in September alone, with the number of unique visitors and the duration they were on our site equally mind-blowing," Semple said.

"Trustpower's partnership means that all tournament information will be literally at the fingertips of everyone interested in following the action."

There will also be a section on the activations run by the tournament's main sponsor Anchor, as well as detailing the different warm-up zones run by ACC SportSmart.

Anyone downloading the app before September 9 will have the chance to win one of two iPhone XR mobiles, donated by Trustpower.

Spokesperson Stephanie Symynuk said Trustpower was proud to support the thousands of Aims Games athletes in a unique way this year.

"It's an important week for the athletes and their supporters and keeping everyone connected is a big part of this," Symynuk said.

"Providing Wi-Fi at a number of the Aims Games venues will enable easy access to key information, leaving more time to focus on events, recovery and connecting with others."

This will be the 16th edition of the Aims Games tournament, which first started in 2004 with 750 athletes across four sports.