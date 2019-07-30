

Vanuatu kiwifruit workers were in festive mode yesterday as they celebrated one of their country's most memorable moments.

About 100 people gathered at DMS Progressive in Te Puna to mark the 39th anniversary of Vanuatu's Independence Day.

The crowd, which was led by a contingent of men and women from Tanna Island, dressed in brightly coloured clothing, who sang, danced and clapped their way down a winding driveway to the newly constructed $1.5 million Recognised Seasonal Employer village.

Vanuatu Independence Day celebrations at DMS Te Puna was bright and cheerful. Photo / George Novak

A prayer was said on the way before the Vanuatu flag was raised to commemorate the occasion. Red, black, green and gold balloons hung on fences and visitors were affectionately draped in leis as part of the Salusalu welcoming ceremony.

Organiser Diana Henry-Kalo had worked for DMS for the last eight years said it was important to acknowledge Independence Day.

The mother of two spent six months in Vanuatu and six months in Tauranga and it was wonderful to embrace her culture.

Forklift driver Robson Mwaraksurmes agreed and said if he was at home in Vanuatu everyone would be happy and enjoying big celebrations.

It was his first time working in the kiwifruit industry and he felt lucky to have secured the job.

Vanuatu flags and leis were handed out to visitors at Vanuatu Independence Day celebrations. Photo / George Novak

DMS chief executive Derek Masters said the company has had a relationship with Vanuatu people on the RSE scheme for more than 10 years.

''They are considered family now, and it is important for us to recognise their culture as well as ours. So like any major day in their culture, we thought it was appropriate to give them the day off.''

The employees were a valuable part of the workforce, he said.

''They are here to work and they are here to earn money. They take that money back to their families and the villages to provide a better lifestyle at home.''

Masters said DMS had 69 Vanuatu RSE workers and it only opened the RSE village this year to house them.