The children at Te Puna kindergarten rush out to greet Gordon "Farmer" Burr with a cuddle as he strolls through the gate for his daily visit.

"I learn so much from them every day," the 89-year-old tells the Bay of Plenty Times Weekend.

Burr has been bridging the generational gap for years in the Te Puna area with acts of kindness. He is a highly-respected local and a cornerstone of the community.

He was born in 1930 and raised on a farm in Rotorua before his father bought land in Te Puna in 1942 for 27 pounds an acre.

