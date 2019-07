Traffic control is in place after a truck and car crash in Taurnaga this morning.

Police were called to the crash at 7.08am at the intersection of Takitimu Drive on-ramp and the Waihi Rd off-ramp.

A police media spokeswoman said the northbound crash was partially blocking the road and traffic control was called at 7.34am.

Ambulance attended the scene and one person was taken to Tauranga hospital with minor injuries.

Advertisement

The fire service was also at the scene.