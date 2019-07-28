More than 70 people in the Tauranga suburb of Poike remain without power after a car crashed into a power pole yesterday afternoon.

Powerco's network operations manager Phil Marsh said a vehicle hit a power pole just before 2pm on Sunday, which caused extensive damage to the electricity network.

Marsh said the crash initially affected 1470 properties and supply was restored to all but 72 homes in Windemere Dr by 4.30pm yesterday.

"The crash has had a telling effect on both our network and the homes still affected," he said.

"Our contractors are still assessing the extent of that damage and until that is completed we cannot say when power will be restored to those homes."

Marsh said Powerco received several reports of fires in the electricity service boxes located on the property boundaries in Windermere Dr shortly after the accident.

"That gives us a clear indication the damage is widespread and repair work will be significant," he said.

If residents had suffered any damage, including appliance damage, they can:

- Contact an electrician to assess the damage, repair the appliance if possible and retain receipts

- Take photos

- Contact their insurance company

- Notify their electricity retailer or Powerco