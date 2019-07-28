The man at the centre of a fatal crash that killed two people in Te Puke last month has appeared in court today.

Kiwifruit workers Barry Tari and Hamsen Surai died after the car they were in crashed landed on top of a garage on No.1 Rd on June 30.

Tugu Wilson, 30, appeared in the Tauranga District Court this morning facing two charges of careless driving causing death while having an excess amount of alcohol in his system.

He is accused of having 141 milligrams of alcohol per 100 millilitres of blood in his system. The legal limit is 80 milligrams of alcohol per 100 millilitres of blood.

Wilson was remanded without plea for two weeks. His next appearance will be on August 12.