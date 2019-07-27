Three Lotto players from Auckland, Whakatāne and Wellington will be popping the champagne after each winning $333,333 with Lotto First Division in Saturday night's live Lotto draw.

The winning tickets were sold at Countdown Greenlane in Auckland, Countdown Whakatāne in Whakatane and on MyLotto to a player from Wellington.

Powerball was not struck and has rolled over to Wednesday night, where the jackpot will be $6m.

Meanwhile, Strike Four was also won tonight by a player from Kaikohe, who took home $200,000.

The winning Strike ticket was sold at Paper Plus Kaikohe.

Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above winning stores should write their name on the back of the ticket and check it immediately at any Lotto outlet, online at mylotto.co.nz or through the Lotto NZ App.