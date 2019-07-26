Chess The Musical opened Friday night at Baycourt in a stunning array of talent, colour and creativity.

With lyrics by Tim Rice and music by Björn Ulvaeus and Benny Andersson (formerly of ABBA), Chess is the story of a love triangle between two grandmasters. The American, The Russian and a woman who serves as a manager to one of the players but falls in love with the other.

Toni Henderson (Director) has brought her vision to life in this production. The leads, Anna Hawkins (Florence), Sam Howe (Freddie Trumper) and Tim Chiari (Anatoly) work flawlessly together, supported professionally by the ensemble members. Their vocals are individually spot on, but equally impressive is the way they sing together, which is sometimes a rarity with such powerful voices.

Chess The Musical is playing at Baycourt. Photo / Supplied

Liam Hagan as Molokov, and the ensemble delivered a rousing rendition of The Soviet Machine; time almost seemed to stop as cheers filled the auditorium when the last note faded.

Ben Hambling's set and lighting was simple and yet incredibly effective, creating layers of interest throughout the scenes, moving in and out as necessary with relative ease. Musical Director, Mal Brady, and choreographer Kelsey Andrew can be congratulated for pulling together such challenging songs and making them into a cohesive whole. The costume design was effective, helping to portray the complicated political backdrop of the chess matches, and better exemplify the American/Soviet clash.

If you're looking for entertainment by some serious talent, then Chess is the show for you. The emotion and ability provided literal chills throughout and the evening ended with the audience on their feet - a well deserved standing ovation!

NEED TO KNOW

WHAT: CHESS The Musical

WHERE: Baycourt Addison Theatre

WHEN: 26 July – 2 August 2019

TICKETS: ticketek.co.nz