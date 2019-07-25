With two days of fun and celebration planned, Toi Ohomai Institute of Technology's Tauranga campus will be awash with a multitude of colour, sounds and smells.

Starting on Monday, the two-day Multicultural Festival and Market Day on July 29-30 is aimed at showcasing the many cultures of its students.

The event at the Windermere campus will begin with a Market Day event aimed at providing a fun way for students to interact with each other.

The day will involve student performers entertaining the crowd and the launch of the institute's new app and stallholders. Free samosas, pakora and Mr Whippy ice creams will also be available.

Advertisement

The Toi Ohomai Multicultural Festival will start the following day, when several groups will showcase their cultures, including Indian dances, a Korean drumming duo and the Sia'amelie Tongan Dance Floorshow.

Free fried bread with golden syrup will also be handed out.



Event details

What: Toi Ohomai Institute of Technology's Multicultural Festival

Where: A Zone, outside the Atea building, at Windermere Campus

When: July 29 to 30