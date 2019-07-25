Breastfeeding mothers across the Bay of Plenty are set to join thousands of other women around the world to simultaneously breastfeed their babies in public.

Big Latch On events are held during World Breastfeeding Week, an annual worldwide event held in the first week of August to promote the health benefits of breastfeeding and normalise breastfeeding as part of everyday life.

This year's theme is about working together to empower parents and enable breastfeeding, now and for the future.

Toi Te Ora Public Health said breastfeeding was a team effort and support from immediate whānau and the wider community could create an enabling environment that empowered mothers to breastfeed.

When mothers have close support from partners, families, workplaces and communities breastfeeding rates improve.

A recent study published in the New Zealand Medical Journal looked at attitudes towards public breastfeeding in New Zealand. It found that 75 per cent of Kiwis were supportive of women breastfeeding in public.

Toi Te Ora supports the Big Latch On and recommended that mothers exclusively breastfeed their babies for the first six months and then continue to breastfeed along with the introduction of solid foods until the baby is at least one year old.

Medical Officer of Health Dr Phil Shoemack said breastfeeding was about giving your baby the very best start in life that he or she could possibly have.

"Breastfeeding gives your baby all the nourishment he or she needs for the first few months, and it's so vital for strengthening that very special bond between you and your baby.

"The Big Latch On helps create opportunities for breastfeeding to be celebrated as a normal everyday occurrence," he said.

Big Latch On events are taking place all over the country on Friday August 2 and Saturday August 3.



Friday August 2:

- Whakatāne – 10am, Te Tohu O Te Ora O Ngati Awa, 15 Golf Links Rd, Whakatāne

- Tauranga – 10am, Papamoa Plaza, 7 Gravatt Rd, Papamoa

- Tauranga – 10am, Tauranga Parents Centre, Historic Village, 17th Ave, Tauranga

-Rotorua – 9:15am, Central Mall, 1170 Amohau St, Rotorua

- Rotorua – 9:45am, Rotorua Library, 1127 Haupapa St, Rotorua

- Turangi –10am, Awhi House, 17 Paekiri St, Turangi.

Saturday August 3:

- Waihi Beach – 10am, Flatwhite Café, 21 Shaw Rd, Waihi Beach.

-Taupō – 10am, Central Plateau REAP, 73 Titiraupenga St, Taupō.

A virtual Big Latch On event has been created via the Big Latch On Facebook page www.facebook.com/BigLatchOnNZ which encourages breastfeeding Mums to post breastfeeding selfies with the hashtag #biglatchonNZ or #BrelfieNZ.

For more information about Big Latch On events and World Breastfeeding Week, visit www.womens-health.org.nz.