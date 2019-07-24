Making it easier for people to walk and travel by bus and bike along Cameron Rd were the key points of a council transport meeting held yesterday.

Tauranga City Council provided the update on the short-term plans for the road during the Urban Form and Transport Development committee meeting.

General manager for strategy and growth Christine Jones said Cameron Rd was of huge significance to the city.

She said the shift to a more "multi-modal corridor" was important and improving public transport on the road was vital for this.

Various options to support the Public Transport Blueprint, which seeks to encourage more Tauranga residents to catch the bus, were also discussed.

The possible removal of an existing traffic lane in both directions for an all-day or peak period bus lane was discounted, as it would significantly worsen traffic flows.

The option of a peak-time bus clearway was also considered, which would replace the existing on-street parking with a bus lane during the morning and afternoon peak periods.

Further investigation is necessary to determine if public transport benefits would justify the removal of parking for a peak-time bus clearway.

Staff have been asked to report back to the council on options for improving bus travel time reliability and improving facilities for people walking and biking in August.