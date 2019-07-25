A team of 27 Evolution Aquatics Tauranga swimmers has had a successful debut in international waters at Adelaide's South Australian State Championships.

The four-day meet was held in the South Australia Aquatic Centre, which features two 50m swimming pools end on end and seating for 4500 spectators. The team finished fifth on points behind local powerhouses, the Norwood and Marion swim clubs.

For the Tauranga contingent, it was two 13-year-olds who stood out.

Caitlin Farrell won either age group or finals gold medals in all the backstroke events and the entire freestyle spectrum from the 50m sprint to the 800m distance event. Most of her swims were personal best times, with the top picks being a 2:09.35 200m and a 4:30.81 400m freestyle.

In a stunning swim, Isaac Williams broke the South Australian Allcomers and Bay of Plenty records in the 200m butterfly touching the wall in 2:14.99. He also broke Bay of Plenty records in the 400m freestyle (4:15.75) and the 400m medley (4:46.50).

In some exciting battles with local swimmer Clancy Luscombe, Isaac won a stack of medals across the other freestyle and butterfly disciplines, mostly gold, but succumbing to his Australian rival on occasion.

Another 13-year-old to medal was Zoe Wilkinson, who after making numerous finals with a couple of fourth placings, finally won bronze in the 400m medley. Brother Thomas Wilkinson, 15, looked sharp all week culminating in gold in the 400m medley in 4:35.16, just short of the Bay of Plenty record to add to a string of silver medals.

Louis Fitzjohn, 15, set many personal best times claiming medals in the 200m/400m medley double and the 100m/200m butterfly double.

Daniel Shanahan, 16, was a big points scorer for the club claiming age group medals in the 100m/200m backstroke, the 100m/200m medley and the 200m/400m freestyle. Daniel swam a strong 200m freestyle final to claim an open bronze in 1:54.25. Connor Farrell, 17, joined the medal party sprinting to silver in the 100m backstroke, 100m and 200m medley along with a bronze in the 100m butterfly.

Bronze medals went to Matthew Wagstaff, 15, in the 50m butterfly in 27.11 and Zach Reeder, 15, in the 100m breaststroke in 1:10.01.

The combination of Daniel, Louis, Zach, Thomas and Connor won two bronze medals in both the freestyle and medley relays.

Although not in the medals, Jessica Pilbrow, 12, Georgia Verhoeven, 13, and Jacob Reeder, 13, made finals. Other significant improvers were Thomas Logger, 15, Ariana Roberts, 12, Katie Hills,14, Charlie Paterson, 14, Brayden Scharvi, 14, Liam Shanahan, 14, and Jade Schumacher, 13.