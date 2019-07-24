A Tauranga school has made a plea on social media calling for the return of a stolen speaker which has meant no working school bell for the start of the school term.

Welcome Bay School put a post on Facebook stating: "Unfortunately over the holidays on Tuesday July 9 at 12.45am we have had a speaker stolen from school.

"This resulted in us not having a working bell system at school and will cost over $400 to fix."

The post said two individuals were caught on their security cameras.

"If you know either person, and can ask them to pop in and return the speaker, then this incident can be resolved before we would have to take it any further.

"We really appreciate any support with this issue," the post said.

The post can be seen on the Welcome Bay School Facebook page.