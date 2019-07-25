MOUNT MAUNGANUI COLLEGE

Volleyball

Mount Maunganui College student Kylen Scholmann is making his mark on the international beach volleyball scene.

The Year 9 student has been representing New Zealand in beach volleyball in California this month, competing in the Youth Boys' division. After playing several one day tournaments up and down the Californian coast; Pacific Palisades, Santa Monica, Manhattan Beach, Hermosa and training at Venice Beach. They were also fortunate enough to have a beneficial training day with director of coaching at USA Volleyball Tyler Hildebrand.

Karate

Isabellah McGregor is among the best in her sport.

The Year 11 Mount Maunganui College student represented the schoo at the Karate New Zealand National championships and the Karate New Zealand National Secondary Schools Championships in Auckland earlier this month andmedalled at both events.

The first was the New Zealand champs on July 13, when Isabellah earned silver in the female cadet (14/15y ears), and the 54kg Kumite (fighting) beating out four of the best in New Zealand.

At the secondary schools champs on July 14, Isabellah became the Bay of Plenty's first Secondary Schools National Champion. In this competition, Isabellah beat five top competitors to bring a well deserved gold back to Mount college - and even more impressive is that she has come back from 2018 season-ending injury.



Football

The Mount Maunganui College 1st XI have produced a much improved performance in their game against Katikati College.

Stefan Heuberger played a good game, with Jordan York pulling the strings in midfield. The Katikati goalkeeper did well to keep the game scoreless in the first half but second half strikes from Clay Morton and Colby Brennan meant Mount Maunganui were able to secure a well deserved victory.



Surf lifesaving

International surf lifesaving experience has helped Molly Shivnan set goals for the next 12 months.

Molly represented New Zealand as part of the New Zealand Open Surf-lifesaving team at the Sanyo International Life Saving Cup in Fukuoka, Japan. The competition was held over two days at the end of June, and New Zealand finished second behind Australia.

Molly competed in the surf race, board rescue, tube rescue, beach relay and taplin relay events. She said it was an amazing experience and she had a fantastic time being part of the New Zealand team, and competing in an International open-level competition. Molly came back with invaluable experience, information and ideas that she now wants to use in her training and racing over the next 12 months.

